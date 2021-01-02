 Skip to main content
Forecast: Sunny skies start the new year
The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will have sunny skies through Wednesday according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Today, highs will be in the upper 20s with a breeze from the south. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 14.

Starting Sunday, highs will remain in the 30s for the next few days.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

