Forecast: Sunny skies start the new year

A city truck plows snow along First Street near the 100 Block on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Two people use an all-terrain vehicle to plow snow on the sidewalks of the 100 Block on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
A postal carrier hands mail to a kid as Jeff Yopp scoops snow along Lincoln Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
A crew from Nixon Construction clears snow along South Main Street on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Cathy Bills walks Cain, a 3-year-old husky and German Shepherd mix, along South Main Street as snow falls on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
A crew from Nixon Construction clears snow along Pearl Street on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will have sunny skies through Wednesday according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Today, highs will be in the upper 20s with a breeze from the south. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 14.
Starting Sunday, highs will remain in the 30s for the next few days.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 31.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
