 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Sunny skies to stay through Monday
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Sunny skies to stay through Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
APAAIA1216.indd
Accuweather graphic via The Associated Press

After days of clouds, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will finally see some sunshine.

Today will be partly sunny with a high of 27, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop down into the teens with a south wind.

Temps start to warm a bit with a high of 33 Thursday and 41 on Friday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert