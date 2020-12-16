Forecast: Sunny skies to stay through Monday

After days of clouds, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will finally see some sunshine.

Today will be partly sunny with a high of 27, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop down into the teens with a south wind.

Temps start to warm a bit with a high of 33 Thursday and 41 on Friday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 33.