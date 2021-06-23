 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Sunny, slight chance of rain
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Sunny, slight chance of rain

{{featured_button_text}}

Today will be sunny with a high of 93. A south wind of 11 to 14 mph could gust as high as 20 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, there will be a 30% chance of showers, with a chance for more rain and thunderstorms after 10 p.m.

Winds continue into the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 7 to 11 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert