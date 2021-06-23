Forecast: Sunny, slight chance of rain

Today will be sunny with a high of 93. A south wind of 11 to 14 mph could gust as high as 20 mph throughout the day.
Tonight, there will be a 30% chance of showers, with a chance for more rain and thunderstorms after 10 p.m.
Winds continue into the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 7 to 11 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.