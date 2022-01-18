Forecast: Sunny, temps in 40s today

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high around 44 today, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said to expect light winds, with a lot of 10 in the evening.

“A dramatic temperature change will be realized on Tuesday when a

strong cold front punches into the Plains, and drives overnight lows

into single digit/sub-zero territory Wednesday night and Thursday

night,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The high on Wednesday is around 15, with a low of -3.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. North wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. North wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around -3. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 12.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 0.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

