Forecast: Sunny, temps in 40s today

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high around 44 today, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service said to expect light winds, with a lot of 10 in the evening.
“A dramatic temperature change will be realized on Tuesday when a
strong cold front punches into the Plains, and drives overnight lows
into single digit/sub-zero territory Wednesday night and Thursday
night,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.
The high on Wednesday is around 15, with a low of -3.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. North wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. North wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around -3. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 12.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 0.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.