 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Sunny today, but rain, rain on the way
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Sunny today, but rain, rain on the way

{{featured_button_text}}
20210501_new_weather

Vincent Bartels, 4, watches his bobber while fishing with his dad at Big Lake Park in Council Bluffs on Thursday.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Download PDF Saturday WX map

Enjoy the warmth and sun while we have it today, because it looks like it is going to get gray and rainy.

Storms are possible in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area beginning Sunday afternoon, and rain may hold on in the area through Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday night: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert