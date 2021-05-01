Forecast: Sunny today, but rain, rain on the way

Enjoy the warmth and sun while we have it today, because it looks like it is going to get gray and rainy.
Storms are possible in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area beginning Sunday afternoon, and rain may hold on in the area through Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.