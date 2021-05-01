Forecast: Sunny today, but rain, rain on the way

Enjoy the warmth and sun while we have it today, because it looks like it is going to get gray and rainy.

Storms are possible in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area beginning Sunday afternoon, and rain may hold on in the area through Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.