Forecast: Sunny today, but weekend may see rain

Enjoy the sun today because it looks like rain is on the way.

Today will be a nearly perfect spring day with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Clouds will begin to roll in tonight as temps drop down to the upper 40s, the National Weather Service reported.

Rain is likely beginning Saturday morning, and may continue off and on through late Sunday. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 40s.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

