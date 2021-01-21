Forecast: Sunny today, chance of snow on the way

Today looks to be warm and sunny, but the forecast is about to take drop as we head into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs today will be in the lower-40s, colder than Wednesday’s high of 51. Temps will continue to drop overnight to around 20 degrees. Friday will be much colder as a cold front moves back in, bringing with it the possibility of snow beginning on Saturday, the weather service reported. There are chances of snow that extend into early next week.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 42. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. North wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday: A 30% chance of snow after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 33.