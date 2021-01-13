Forecast: Sunshine today, chances for rain and snow Thursday

 Skip to main content
Today may be sunny, but Thursday has some slight chances for rain and snow.

Today will have a high of 49 with a south breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with a low of 33.

Winds from the south with pick up overnight gusting as high as 22 mph at times.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

M.L. King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

