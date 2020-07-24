Forecast: Sunshine today, rain tomorrow (and Sunday)

Temperatures will remain in the 90s today and through the weekend — but Saturday and Sunday could bring rain.

The high today is 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight is 75.

There’s a 30% chance of rain overnight Saturday into Sunday, with a 50% chance of rain Sunday afternoon.

The high Saturday is 94, the high Sunday is 93.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.