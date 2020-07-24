Forecast: Sunshine today, rain tomorrow (and Sunday)

Temperatures will remain in the 90s today and through the weekend — but Saturday and Sunday could bring rain.
The high today is 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight is 75.
There’s a 30% chance of rain overnight Saturday into Sunday, with a 50% chance of rain Sunday afternoon.
The high Saturday is 94, the high Sunday is 93.
Here’s a look at the forecast:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
