Forecast: Sunshine today, rain tomorrow (and Sunday)
Temperatures will remain in the 90s today and through the weekend — but Saturday and Sunday could bring rain.

The high today is 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight is 75.

There’s a 30% chance of rain overnight Saturday into Sunday, with a 50% chance of rain Sunday afternoon.

The high Saturday is 94, the high Sunday is 93.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

