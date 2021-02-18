 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Temps begin to warm up
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Temps begin to warm up

{{featured_button_text}}

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area is in the home stretch with frigid temps — highs will climb into the 30s on Saturday.

Today will be partly sunny with a high of 15, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

On Friday, the area will see sunny skies with highs in the lower 20s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 15. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

State: Diplomacy with Iran still an option

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert