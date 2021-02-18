Forecast: Temps begin to warm up

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area is in the home stretch with frigid temps — highs will climb into the 30s on Saturday.

Today will be partly sunny with a high of 15, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

On Friday, the area will see sunny skies with highs in the lower 20s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 15. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.