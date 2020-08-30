Forecast: Temps down in the 70s by Tuesday

Chances for rain return to the Council Bluffs-Omaha area tonight through Tuesday.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop down to 61, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.

Monday will have highs in the 70s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light southeast wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 61. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 8 to 10 mph.