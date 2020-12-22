Forecast: Temps in the 50s to star Christmas Week, chance of snow Wednesday

A high of 55 today is expected for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area — well above normal temps for this time of year.

The warm temps won’t last long with a cold front moving in overnight.

“There is a chance of light snow,” said Meteorologist Becky Kern with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. “We’re not expecting more than an inch of snow, but with very strong northwest winds in the morning and afternoon it’s not going to be very nice outside.

The high winds will make the temp feel like it’s in the teens.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind 13 to 17 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Windy, with a northwest wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.