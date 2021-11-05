Forecast: Temps in the 60s for the weekend

Temps continue to warm up in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 60, according to the National Weather Service. South winds may gust as high as 30 mph throughout the day. Morning temps will be in the 40s, with the high hitting around 3 p.m.

Tonight, temps drop into the 40s with mostly clear skies.

“Our warming trend through the weekend is still on track, when temperatures climb to 10 degrees above normal,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

For Saturday, highs climb into the mid 60s with sunny skies.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind around 7 mph.