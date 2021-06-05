 Skip to main content
Forecast: Temps in the 90s for days
Forecast: Temps in the 90s for days

20210603_new_citypools_4

Logan Kruse, 12, gives a thumbs up to Nonpareil photographer Joe Shearer while spilling out of the slide at Katelman Water Park, 1230 16th Ave., on Tuesday. The pool has been open for the season since this past weekend; however, Council Bluffs Aquatics Director Mike Bond said the city won’t be able to open Pirate Cove Water Park until more lifeguards are hired.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

It’s 90s weekend in the metro.

Temperature-wise, that is. We’ll leave it to you whether doing the Macarena while checking your digipet and drinking Crystal Pepsi is appropriate in this heat.

Download PDF Saturday WX map

There’ll be sunny skies with a high around 91, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. There’ll be a breeze, with wind speeds of 8 to 15 mph and as fast as 21 mph in the area. The low tonight is 68, with similar winds.

It’s more of the same on Sunday, with the same high — 91 — and similar wind speeds. The low Sunday is 69.

Highs in the 90s are forecast to extend through at Wednesday.

The full weather service forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 68. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

