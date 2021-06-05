Forecast: Temps in the 90s for days

It’s 90s weekend in the metro.

Temperature-wise, that is. We’ll leave it to you whether doing the Macarena while checking your digipet and drinking Crystal Pepsi is appropriate in this heat.

There’ll be sunny skies with a high around 91, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. There’ll be a breeze, with wind speeds of 8 to 15 mph and as fast as 21 mph in the area. The low tonight is 68, with similar winds.

It’s more of the same on Sunday, with the same high — 91 — and similar wind speeds. The low Sunday is 69.

Highs in the 90s are forecast to extend through at Wednesday.

The full weather service forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 68. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.