Forecast: Thursday will be sunny, warm and breezy

Today will be sunny and warm, with a high near 90, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Southerly winds will pick up by the early hours of Thursday morning, ahead of an approaching cold front. Thursday will be breezy with a south wind of 11 to 18 mph, sometimes gusting as high as 26 mph. Morning temperatures will be in the 60s and and 70s.

Tonight’s skies will be mostly clear with a low of 67. The south wind will continue into the evening at 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The full forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.