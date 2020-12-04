Forecast: Warm days and sunny skies remain ahead

Warm, sunny weather will hold on through next week, the National Weather Service reported.
Highs will remain in the mid- to upper-40s through the weekend. Next week will see sunny days and highs in the mid-50s, the weather service reported.
The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Light north northwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Local Weather
