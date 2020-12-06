Forecast: Warm days by midweek expected

Temperatures this week will be unseasonably warm again, with highs expected to hit 60 degrees by mid-week.

The National Weather Service reported high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures should begin to drop down again after Thursday, the weather service reported.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 28. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.