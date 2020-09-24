Forecast: Warm temps through weekend, begin to drop on Monday

Temps are expected to stay above 80 through the weekend.
Today will be sunny with a high of 85 with a south wind at 7 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the temp will drop to 61 with a south breeze.
Temps will climb into the 90s Friday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!