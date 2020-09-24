 Skip to main content
Forecast: Warm temps through weekend, begin to drop on Monday
top story

Temps are expected to stay above 80 through the weekend.

Today will be sunny with a high of 85 with a south wind at 7 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the temp will drop to 61 with a south breeze.

Temps will climb into the 90s Friday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

