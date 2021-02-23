 Skip to main content
Forecast: Warm temps to begin melting snow
Forecast: Warm temps to begin melting snow

Warmer temps, for winter that is, will keep trending in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area through the week.

Today, highs will be in the mid 40s with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 28.

With the warmer temps, the snow will start melting, but low temps at night could cause areas to be icy.

Weather for the upcoming week:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Friday: A slight chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday night: A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 9 p.m., then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

