Forecast: Warm trend continues through end of the week
The sun shines bright over a snow-covered Lake Manawa Tuesday morning.

 Staff photo/Courtney Brummer-Clark
Though it may be a bit cooler today, the warm temperatures will continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs today will be in the high 30s with sunny skies. Tonight should see lows drop into the low-20s with some clouds.

A slight chance of rain and snow may drift into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area this weekend, starting Saturday night into Sunday. That precipitation could hold on into early next week the weather service reported.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday night: A slight chance of snow after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

