Forecast: Warm-up through Saturday; chance of snow-rain mix Sunday

Temperatures will begin to climb through the start of the weekend, but winter may not be done with us yet.

The National Weather Service reported a slight chance of snow, then a snow-rain mix on Sunday.

Highs through Saturday will begin to climb to the upper 40s. Though there is a chance for precipitation on Sunday, the predicted high for the day is in the low-40s.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.