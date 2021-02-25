Forecast: Warm-up through Saturday; chance of snow-rain mix Sunday

Temperatures will begin to climb through the start of the weekend, but winter may not be done with us yet.
The National Weather Service reported a slight chance of snow, then a snow-rain mix on Sunday.
Highs through Saturday will begin to climb to the upper 40s. Though there is a chance for precipitation on Sunday, the predicted high for the day is in the low-40s.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after noon, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 41.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.