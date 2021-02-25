 Skip to main content
Forecast: Warm-up through Saturday; chance of snow-rain mix Sunday
Wx 0225

Gray, cloudy skies hang over Iowa Western Community College and Council Bluffs to the northwest Wednesday morning. Skies should be sunny today and for the rest of the week.

 Staff photo/Courtney Brummer-Clark
Temperatures will begin to climb through the start of the weekend, but winter may not be done with us yet.

The National Weather Service reported a slight chance of snow, then a snow-rain mix on Sunday.

Highs through Saturday will begin to climb to the upper 40s. Though there is a chance for precipitation on Sunday, the predicted high for the day is in the low-40s.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after noon, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

