Forecast: Warm weekend will give way to rain next week

Southerly winds gusting 35 to 45 mph will be possible on Saturday and Sunday in parts of the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, the National Weather Service reported.

The weekend will be warm with highs in the low 70s both today and Sunday. But seasonable weather will begin return next week as temperatures begin their fall Monday. There is some potential for wintry weather Monday night into Tuesday, the weather service reported.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service, includes:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Sunday night: A 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.