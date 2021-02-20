 Skip to main content
Forecast: Warmer temps, but chances for snow overnight
Forecast: Warmer temps, but chances for snow overnight

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area is on the cusp of 40-degree weather, but not before some possible snow this weekend.

This morning, the area will see some patchy fog before noon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The rest of the day will have mostly cloudy skies with a high of 30.

Overnight, temps will drop down into the mid 20s, with a 40% chance of snow after midnight.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog between 7 a.m. and noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A 40% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday: A 50% chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

