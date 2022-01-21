Forecast: Warmer temps, low wind chill today

Expect mostly sunny skies today, though the wind chill could be as low as -14, according to the National Weather Service. And there’s a chance of flurries in the evening.

The high today is around 26. Wind speeds up to 24 mph are possible.

The low tonight is around 24, with a chance of flurries between 7 and 11 p.m., the weather service said.

Saturday will be sunny with a high around 33, with a low around 22.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -14. South wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A chance of flurries between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 24. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

