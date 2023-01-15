Forecast: Warmer temps today, rain expected overnight

Highs will climb into the upper 40s this afternoon in the Council Bluffs - Omaha area. South winds could gust as high as 21 mph throughout the day.

There is a 60% chance of rain tonight with a possible thunderstorm after 3 a.m. South winds continue overnight.

Rain is expected to continue into Monday with a high of 48.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: A chance of rain, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 47. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

M.L.King Day: Rain likely, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Friday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.