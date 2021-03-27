 Skip to main content
Forecast: Warming temps, conditions make for fire weather conditions
Forecast: Warming temps, conditions make for fire weather conditions

Clouds should start to clear away today leading to sunny skies as the region comes into warmer temperatures, the National Weather Service reported.

Highs today will be in the upper-50s and will climb over the weekend into Monday. The warming temperatures, strong southerly winds, and low relative humidity could lead to hazardous fire weather conditions Monday afternoon, the weather service reported.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light north wind becoming northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 46.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Local Weather

