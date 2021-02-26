Forecast: Weekend looks sunny and warm; spring flood risk normal

Fifty and fabulous.

Temps continue to rise today and should hit the 50-degree mark on Saturday. And, as the snow continues to melt, the National Weather Service reported western Iowa and eastern Nebraska is at normal risk for spring flooding.

The flood risk is not elevated due to a dried than normal soils and the general lack of a widespread/deep snow cover.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 46.