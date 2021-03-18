Forecast: Weekend warm up ahead

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area should see more sun beginning today as a warm-up begins that will take us to the low 60s during the weekend.

Today will be cool, with highs in the low 50s, but as the clouds dissipate, highs will climb to the mid-50s on Friday and to 60 by Saturday.

The National Weather Service is offering severe storm spotter training through the end of March.

Most of the sessions are held during the evening time online using Goto Webinar. The class provides a basic understanding of thunderstorm structure, spotting techniques, reporting criteria, safety information and procedures. There are also online spotter courses that are available as well as an online field guide and cloud chart that can be downloaded for free. For more information, go online to weather.gov/oax/spotter.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

