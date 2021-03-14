Forecast: Wet conditions for next few days

Highs mostly in the 40s and a chance of precipitation are in the forecast for the next five days.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts a high of 45 today with a 100% chance of rain during the day, and a 90% chance of rain tonight with a low of 37. The weather service said rain amounts of 1.5 to 2.75 inches are possible throughout the day and into the evening.
There’s a chance of rain and/or snow on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Showers. High near 45. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 37. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday: A 30% chance of rain, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 47. East wind 10 to 14 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.