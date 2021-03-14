Forecast: Wet conditions for next few days

Highs mostly in the 40s and a chance of precipitation are in the forecast for the next five days.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts a high of 45 today with a 100% chance of rain during the day, and a 90% chance of rain tonight with a low of 37. The weather service said rain amounts of 1.5 to 2.75 inches are possible throughout the day and into the evening.

There’s a chance of rain and/or snow on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Showers. High near 45. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Rain. Low around 37. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday: A 30% chance of rain, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 47. East wind 10 to 14 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.