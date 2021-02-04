Forecast: Winter weather advisory until noon; extreme cold front moving in

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon today with mixed precipitation expected, the National Weather Service reported.

The area could see total snow accumulations of one to two inches with a light glaze of ice. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are also expected. The weather service cautioned motorists to plan on slippery road conditions. Falling and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution while traveling.

Very cold temperatures are forecast this weekend into early next week, the weather service also reported. Daytime highs will only reach the single digits or teens with lows in the single digits below zero.

Wind chills on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings could reach 10 to 20 below zero.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Snow and freezing rain before noon, then a slight chance of snow between noon and 1 p.m. Patchy blowing snow between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Temperature falling to around 22 by 5 p.m. Windy, with a northwest wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.