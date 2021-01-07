Forecast: Wintry mix continues this morning; mostly cloudy skies ahead

Light rain and snow showers may continue this morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Additional accumulation of snow should be less than an inch. Patchy slick spots are possible on area roadways for the morning commute, due to roadways refreezing overnight. Fog may also be a concern this morning for portions of the area.

The rest of the week is forecast to bring mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 30s, according to the weather service.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service includes:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 31. East wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Light north northeast wind.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.