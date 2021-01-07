 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Wintry mix continues this morning; mostly cloudy skies ahead
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Wintry mix continues this morning; mostly cloudy skies ahead

{{featured_button_text}}

Light rain and snow showers may continue this morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Additional accumulation of snow should be less than an inch. Patchy slick spots are possible on area roadways for the morning commute, due to roadways refreezing overnight. Fog may also be a concern this morning for portions of the area.

The rest of the week is forecast to bring mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 30s, according to the weather service.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service includes:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 31. East wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Light north northeast wind.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

— Nancy Gaarder of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert