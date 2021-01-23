Forecast: Wintry mix in the area this weekend

It’s set to start snowing this afternoon, with a chance for snow mixing with freezing rain after 4 p.m.

Today will have a high of 31 with a south wind gusting as high as 21 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Snow and freezing rain continue through the night with cloudy skies and a low of 25.

Sunday daytime gives the Council Bluffs-Omaha area a break from the wintry mix before returning Sunday night through Monday night.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of snow after noon, mixing with freezing rain after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of snow and freezing rain before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain between midnight and 3 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

