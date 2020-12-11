 Skip to main content
Forecast: Wintry mix through the day, snow overnight
Forecast: Wintry mix through the day, snow overnight

It may be time to get out the shovels and sleds with a wintry mix impacting the Council Bluffs-Omaha area today.

Today will have a high of 36 with a 60% chance of rain, snow and freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Rain will turn to snow overnight, with a low of 28.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible with little, if any, ice accumulation is expected.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, then rain likely between noon and 5 p.m., then rain and snow likely after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 9 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28. North northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Saturday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. North wind 7 to 13 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

