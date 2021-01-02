IDNR to discuss drought conditions during teleconference

DES MOINES — About half of Iowa’s population is currently challenged with abnormally dry or drought conditions. To learn more about the potential for drought next year, plan to attend a teleconference from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 13.

Sponsored by DNR and Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, state and federal experts will provide insight into last year’s conditions and discuss the potential for drought continuing into 2021.

A year ago, Iowans faced potential flooding on the Missouri River, after the wettest two years recorded in Iowa. Despite above normal moisture at the beginning of the year, dry conditions set in. As localized rainfall during the 2020 growing season fell eight to nine inches short of normal, some areas in western Iowa experienced reductions in crop yields and reduced drinking water availability.

Specialists will reflect on the droughts of 2020 and 2012, and provide insights on how today’s abnormally dry conditions could affect future drought. Experts will discuss streamflow and groundwater conditions, trends in water use and the climate outlook for next year. Weaving this information together will provide projections for 2021.

Find the complete meeting agenda and sign-in information on the Water Summary page online at iowadnr.gov.

Presenters come from Iowa DNR, Iowa DALS, U.S. Department of Agriculture — Midwest Climate Hub and U.S. Geological Survey — Central Midwest Water Science Center.