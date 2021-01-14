IWCC, schools announce closings; trash pick up canceled today

Due to blizzard weather conditions, trash and recycling pick up in Council Bluffs is canceled today. Routes will be picked up on Saturday.

The Council Bluffs Public Library will also be closed.

EQ School of Hair Design is closed today.

Some school districts in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa have canceled classes for Friday.

The following weather-related announcements have been made:

Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs Community Schools: Closed. Drive-up meals will be available Friday at Roosevelt Elementary School, 517 N. 17th St., from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for any child ages 1 to 18. Child does not need to be present for pick up. Pick-up on the south side of the building.

Lewis Central Community Schools: Closed

Heartland Christian School: Closed

St. Albert Catholic Schools: Closed

Iowa School for the Deaf: Closed

Iowa Western Community College: Closed

Council Bluffs Education Centers and Day Cares