IWCC, schools announce closings; trash pick up canceled today
IWCC, schools announce closings; trash pick up canceled today

School closings

Due to blizzard weather conditions, trash and recycling pick up in Council Bluffs is canceled today. Routes will be picked up on Saturday.

The Council Bluffs Public Library will also be closed.

EQ School of Hair Design is closed today.

Some school districts in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa have canceled classes for Friday. 

The following weather-related announcements have been made:

Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs Community Schools: Closed. Drive-up meals will be available Friday at Roosevelt Elementary School, 517 N. 17th St., from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for any child ages 1 to 18. Child does not need to be present for pick up. Pick-up on the south side of the building.

Lewis Central Community Schools: Closed

Heartland Christian School: Closed

St. Albert Catholic Schools: Closed

Iowa School for the Deaf: Closed

Iowa Western Community College: Closed

Council Bluffs Education Centers and Day Cares

Cuddly Care: Closed

Hilltop Child Development Center: Closed

Jennie's House Child Development Center: Closed

Southwest Iowa Schools

Atlantic Community Schools: Closed

Charter Oak-Ute Community Schools: Closed

Fremont-Mills Community Schools: Closed

Glenwood Community Schools: Closed

Griswold Community Schools: Closed

Harlan Community Schools: Closed

Logan-Magnolia Schools: Closed

Missouri Valley Community Schools: Closed (Click here to see the M.V. superintendent's musical school closing message.)

Red Oak Community Schools: Closed

Riverside Community Schools: Closed

Shelby County Catholic School: Closed

Sidney Community Schools: Closed

St. Paul Lutheran Preschool (Treynor): Closed

Stanton Community Schools: Closed

Treynor Community Schools: Closed

Tri-Center Schools: Closed

Underwood Community Schools: Closed

West Harrison Community Schools: Closed

Woodbine Community Schools: Closed

We will continue to update this list as new announcements are available.

