IWCC, schools announce closings; trash pick up canceled today

Due to blizzard weather conditions, trash and recycling pick up in Council Bluffs is canceled today. Routes will be picked up on Saturday.
The Council Bluffs Public Library will also be closed.
EQ School of Hair Design is closed today.
Some school districts in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa have canceled classes for Friday.
The following weather-related announcements have been made:
Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs Community Schools: Closed. Drive-up meals will be available Friday at Roosevelt Elementary School, 517 N. 17th St., from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for any child ages 1 to 18. Child does not need to be present for pick up. Pick-up on the south side of the building.
Lewis Central Community Schools: Closed
Heartland Christian School: Closed
St. Albert Catholic Schools: Closed
Iowa School for the Deaf: Closed
Iowa Western Community College: Closed
Council Bluffs Education Centers and Day Cares
Cuddly Care: Closed
Hilltop Child Development Center: Closed
Jennie's House Child Development Center: Closed
Southwest Iowa Schools
Atlantic Community Schools: Closed
Charter Oak-Ute Community Schools: Closed
Fremont-Mills Community Schools: Closed
Glenwood Community Schools: Closed
Griswold Community Schools: Closed
Harlan Community Schools: Closed
Logan-Magnolia Schools: Closed
Missouri Valley Community Schools: Closed (Click here to see the M.V. superintendent's musical school closing message.)
Red Oak Community Schools: Closed
Riverside Community Schools: Closed
Shelby County Catholic School: Closed
Sidney Community Schools: Closed
St. Paul Lutheran Preschool (Treynor): Closed
Stanton Community Schools: Closed