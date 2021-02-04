New Visions opens warming center to provide solace from extreme cold

Some of the coldest local temperatures of the new year are forecast for this weekend, and for those in the area who are homelessness or otherwise in need, a place to warm up is available.

New Visions Homeless Services, with area partners, opened a warming center at 3415 W. Broadway on Jan. 22. It’ll be a socially-distanced kind of busy this weekend and beyond, with high temperatures in the teens expected.

“We’re thankful to offer this service. We needed something like this in our community,” New Visions Director Brandy Wallar said.

The center, located next to Octapharma Plasma, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through at least March. Wallar said they’ll decide at that time if the center will continue.

Showers will soon be installed, while the space has chairs, a TV and mats for a nap. The space will offer lunch daily and dinner to-go at closing time for those not moving on to one of New Visions’ facility on North 15th Street for the night. Visitors can take a load off, warm up, charge their phone. Support services, case managers, will be on site to assist men and women who stop by. Some warm weather clothing is available, along with feminine products.