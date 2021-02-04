New Visions opens warming center to provide solace from extreme cold

Some of the coldest local temperatures of the new year are forecast for this weekend, and for those in the area who are homelessness or otherwise in need, a place to warm up is available.
New Visions Homeless Services, with area partners, opened a warming center at 3415 W. Broadway on Jan. 22. It’ll be a socially-distanced kind of busy this weekend and beyond, with high temperatures in the teens expected.
“We’re thankful to offer this service. We needed something like this in our community,” New Visions Director Brandy Wallar said.
The center, located next to Octapharma Plasma, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through at least March. Wallar said they’ll decide at that time if the center will continue.
Showers will soon be installed, while the space has chairs, a TV and mats for a nap. The space will offer lunch daily and dinner to-go at closing time for those not moving on to one of New Visions’ facility on North 15th Street for the night. Visitors can take a load off, warm up, charge their phone. Support services, case managers, will be on site to assist men and women who stop by. Some warm weather clothing is available, along with feminine products.
In non-pandemic times, New Visions’ shelter would serve as a place the homeless — the facility serves men, while Micah House assists women and families — and others could get out from the cold and get a warm meal, even if they weren’t staying overnight. But the COVID-19 pandemic has caused Wallar and team to use their space in a different way — the cafeteria used to be used for overflow overnight, with mats put down for bed and removed in the morning for meals.
But now the cafeteria is now permanently as space for those mats because of the pandemic. Even still, because of social distancing needs, the shelter is providing a safe space to sleep for about 90 men per night, compared to 130 to 150 during a normal winter.
Wallar said that there have been warming centers in the area in years past at local agencies, but they often have a temperature marker to be put into use.
“We’re open regardless, because cold is cold,” Wallar said.
Those served at the center include men who stay at New Visions, Wallar said, but also people who are unwilling to go to the shelter because of what she calls the “three P’s” — possessions, as in a fear of having them stolen or otherwise losing them; pets, which shelters don’t allow; and partners who don’t want to split up among the local shelters. They might live in their vehicle, or bounce between friends homes.
The shelter is open to anyone. Wallar mentioned another reason someone might stop by is because their hot water heater broke or their home heating is not working and they don’t have the money to fix it.
The center was made possible thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Iowa West Foundation-Pottawattamie County Community Foundation Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund. Part of the grant was used for a new van for New Visions, which staff uses to transport those who need it from the warming center to the shelter.