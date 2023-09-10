September is National Preparedness Month, which means area residents need to prepare for – well, just about anything.

In the coming months, southwest Iowans could see severe storms, flooding, snow and ice, fire, maybe even a tornado or derecho, not to mention another infectious disease outbreak.

Man-made disasters could include a hazardous material or natural gas leak, transportation crash, bomb threat or act of terrorism or war.

The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency will hold a Pottawattamie County Preparedness Fair on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at its office on the lower level of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s headquarters at South Main Street and Willow Avenue.

The event will include hotdogs, lemonade, children’s activities, raffles and information on emergency preparedness and local human services organizations. Outside, the agency’s new command vehicle will be on display.

“It’s basically like a mobile emergency management office,” said Michell Bose, emergency management specialist.

The agency urges residents to plan what to do when disaster strikes, put together an emergency kit, pay attention to weather and news bulletins and emergency alerts and make sure children are ready to follow the family plan and the family is ready to take care of any pets.

Plans will vary by the type of disaster. If there’s a severe storm, seek shelter. If there’s a tornado warning, go to the basement or a windowless interior room. Make sure everyone knows how to get out and where to meet if there’s a fire. Have flashlights and a battery-powered radio and phone handy in case of a power outage.

In case there is an extended power outage, hazardous materials leak, communication or fuel supply disruption, have flashlights, a battery-powered radio and phone, nonperishable food, can opener, water, medications, first aid kit, mask to filter the air, plastic sheets and duct tape, wet wipes, plastic trash bags, paper towels, etc. If you have pets, you should have a pet carrier and leash, food, litter box and trash bags.

In case evacuation is necessary, plan routes in every direction you could take to get out of the community and area.

More common warnings like burn bans, water boil orders and water use restrictions issued by Pottawattamie County or communities within its boundaries are posted on the agency’s website at pcema-ia.org.

“If there’s anything going on, we usually scroll that across the top of that,” said Gabe Barney, deputy director of the agency.

The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency encourages residents to sign up for emergency notifications from Alert Iowa, the state’s official emergency notification system. Those interested can register to receive messages via email, text or robocall.

“We’re constantly just trying to make sure we are building that as much as we can,” Barney said.

While the system could be used to send statewide messages, it is generally used to alert people to local threats to life or property, including tornado warnings, flash flood warnings, civil danger bulletins from law enforcement and evacuation or shelter-in-place notices whenever those are issued.

People can also sign up to receive less urgent messages regarding general severe weather, community alerts, orders to boil water and information about disaster assistance or special events. Except for weather conditions and other immediate dangers, these notifications are generally delivered between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

“If they’re getting a notification they don’t want, they can go in and change that,” said Bose.

For more information or to register, visit alert.iowa.gov.

Those who don’t have an Alert Iowa account can still jump on to special alerting lists when they visit certain area athletic, recreation and entertainment facilities. They simply need to text a specific keyword to 78015.

For example, if they were attending a football game at Wickersham Stadium, they would text “WickershamAlerts” to 78015. If they were attending a game at Lewis Central Athletic Complex, they would text “TitanAlerts” to 78015. At St. Albert, they would text “FalconAlerts” to 78015. To cancel the alerts, they would just text “stop” to 78015 when they leave.

Other venues where visitors can tap into location-specific alerts include Iowa School for the Deaf (“BobcatAlerts”), Hitchcock Nature Center (“HitchcockAlerts”), the Wabash Trace Nature Trail (“WabashAlerts”), Westfair Amphitheater & Fairgrounds (“WestfairAlerts”) and many others. For a complete list, visit pceme-ia.org/alert-iowa.