Region sees record low temps; Homeless shelters work to keep people safe

While the news that a warm-up is coming is welcome, the recent polar vortex conditions has still caused a great deal of concern for those living on the Bluffs’ streets trying to avoid the frigid elements.

With record low temperatures recorded Monday and Tuesday, employees of local homeless shelters have been working to make sure nobody is stranded out in the sub-zero cold.

“There is a great coordinated system amongst the shelters; everybody is kind of working together to meet the needs of individuals who are experiencing homelessness,” said Ashley Flater, director of donor relations at Micah House.

Over the course of the past week, she said that business has remained pretty normal — all 23 family rooms are occupied and several others remain on the waiting list. She added that she and her colleagues haven’t received many additional calls about people immediately needing to get out of the freezing weather.

But, she noted that when such calls are received, the person reaching out will never simply be neglected.