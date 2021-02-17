Region sees record low temps; Homeless shelters work to keep people safe

The cold front pushing through the region brought record low temperatures with it, according to the National Weather Service.
Van DeWald, meteorologist for the National Weather Service out of Valley, Nebraska, said that the Council Bluffs-Omaha area experienced temperatures of -23 degrees Tuesday morning and -17 Monday morning.
Both, he said, were single-day record lows. The area remains under a wild chill advisory today.
Though the weather service only has three primary climate sites — Omaha and Lincoln and Norfolk, Nebraska — DeWald noted that the record-setting lows would really be no different for the Bluffs.
“Exactly identical,” he said.
The cold spell, DeWald said, geared up mid last week and came to a head leading into the weekend.
“It really manifested itself by Friday; Friday we didn’t get above zero, Sunday we didn’t get above zero, Monday we didn’t get above zero and (Tuesday) we are finally above zero — we are plus-3 (degrees),” DeWald said.
Fortunately, he said the worst of Mother Nature is expected to be in the rearview.
“This is the end of it,” DeWald said. “We are going to progressively get warmer every day through the rest of the week. By Sunday we should be back above freezing, and then on Monday and Tuesday we might even hit 40 (degrees).”
While the news that a warm-up is coming is welcome, the recent polar vortex conditions has still caused a great deal of concern for those living on the Bluffs’ streets trying to avoid the frigid elements.
With record low temperatures recorded Monday and Tuesday, employees of local homeless shelters have been working to make sure nobody is stranded out in the sub-zero cold.
“There is a great coordinated system amongst the shelters; everybody is kind of working together to meet the needs of individuals who are experiencing homelessness,” said Ashley Flater, director of donor relations at Micah House.
Over the course of the past week, she said that business has remained pretty normal — all 23 family rooms are occupied and several others remain on the waiting list. She added that she and her colleagues haven’t received many additional calls about people immediately needing to get out of the freezing weather.
But, she noted that when such calls are received, the person reaching out will never simply be neglected.
“We work around the clock to make sure that everybody has some safe place to go,” Flater said. “If that, for whatever reason, isn’t Micah House at the time — we don’t have availability — we make sure that we offer phone numbers of other shelters, helping to make those connections.”
At partner organization New Visions Homeless Services, several people in need were capitalizing on its new warming shelter. Though most on Tuesday were swinging through for coffee and other supplies before returning to brave the elements, staff told Nonpareil photographer Joe Shearer was he was on site Tuesday afternoon.
The warming shelter, 3415 W. Broadway, has been open since late January and offers those in need a spot to heat up, catch a bite to eat, take a nap, watch a little TV and recharge a cell phone, among other things.
The Nonpareil was unable to reach a New Visions representative for comment Tuesday.