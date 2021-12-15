Strong winds whip through metro area

Strong winds that possibly produced tornadoes in some areas passed through southwest Iowa Wednesday evening.

The storms started in Nebraska and migrated east before hitting Council Bluffs and the surrounding area. Meteorologist David Pearson with the National Weather Service said reports of 70 to 80 mph were "was very common."

"Lots of reports of damage. Large trees being knocked down, roofs torn off. I wouldn't call it widespread damage, but substantial where it occurred," Pearson said.

Area residents reported the winds tore the roof off a home in Underwood.

Pearson said there were "quite a few reports" of tornadoes in the area, but, "We need to go back through and verify those. That'll be part of the job tomorrow. We may go out to do damage surveys to determine if they occurred."

"We have suspicions there were some, but as for how many, that's yet to be determined," the meteorologist said.

The storm brought some rain, though, "nothing very substantial on that end," Pearson noted.

"There are reports of heavy rains at time. A half inch in some places. It fell quickly, but in terms of amounts, nothing substantial," he said.

The weather service issued a tornado warnings in the Pottawattamie County around 3 p.m. that lasted until 5:30 p.m.

As of 6 p.m., 18,610 MidAmerican Energy customers in Council Bluffs are without power. Police scanner traffic indicated multiple powerlines were downed by winds.

Most area schools dismissed early Wednesday and cancelled after-school activities because of the ferocious winds that were forecast for late afternoon and evening.

Council Bluffs Community Schools followed its usual Monday schedule, dismissing middle-schoolers at 12:50 p.m., high-schoolers at 1:35 p.m. and elementary students at 2:05 p.m. Lewis Central dismissed one hour early, as it usually does on Wednesday. Heartland Christian School dismissed at noon.

Also dismissing early were Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut, Griswold, Harlan, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center and Underwood Community Schools.

