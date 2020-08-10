Sudden storm downs trees, power lines

Council Bluffs motorists are advised to keep their eyes open from downed power lines and tree limbs in the wake of the sudden storm that hit the city shortly after 9:30 a.m.

As of 9:59 a.m., power lines and other cables were down across Park Avenue in the 200 block, according to police scanner traffic. Earlier, a tree was reportedly across part of the street near North 29th Street and Avenue A.

Numerous other wires and tree limbs were down around the city, and more than 4,200 customers were without electrical service, according to the MidAmerican Energy Co. website. Utility crews were scrambling to repair damage and restore service.

