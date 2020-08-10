You are the owner of this article.
Sudden storm downs trees, power lines
Power lines disappear into foliage on a limb that went down during a brief windstorm Monday morning.

 Staff photo/Tim Johnson

Council Bluffs motorists are advised to keep their eyes open from downed power lines and tree limbs in the wake of the sudden storm that hit the city shortly after 9:30 a.m.

As of 9:59 a.m., power lines and other cables were down across Park Avenue in the 200 block, according to police scanner traffic. Earlier, a tree was reportedly across part of the street near North 29th Street and Avenue A.

A huge limb snapped off a silver maple tree in the 200 block of Park Avenue Monday morning, pulling down power lines and other utility cables.

Numerous other wires and tree limbs were down around the city, and more than 4,200 customers were without electrical service, according to the MidAmerican Energy Co. website. Utility crews were scrambling to repair damage and restore service.

