Weather update: Winter storm causes trash delays; Pottawattamie County, Council Bluffs under snow emergency

• Pushing snow instead of lifting it. The AAOS recommends pushing rather than lifting snow when possible. If snow must be lifted, squat with your legs, knees bent and back straight. When lifting, lift with your legs and do not bend at the waist. Scoop small amounts of snow at a time and walk to where you want to dump. The AAOS warns against holding shovels full of snow with arms outstretched, as doing so puts too much weight on the spine. Snow should not be thrown over the shoulder, as such a technique requires a twisting motion that puts stress on the back. In addition, the AAOS notes that heavy wet snow should be removed in pieces and not all at once.