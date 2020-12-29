Weather update: Winter storm causes trash delays; Pottawattamie County under snow emergency

• Avoid shoveling snow if you’re at risk for heart attack. Some people should avoid shoveling snow entirely. According to the Harvard Medical School, researchers correlated hospital admissions and deaths due to heart attack the day after it snowed in Canada between 1981 and 2014. Researchers found that the deeper the snow, the more men died of heart attacks. In fact, researchers found that there was a 34 percent increase in heart attack deaths the day after an eight-inch snowfall, and those rates increased when snowfall increased. Most deaths were men, but both men and women who are at risk of heart attack should avoid shoveling snow, particularly after heavy snowfall. Adults who are unsure of their heart health should consult with their physicians prior to shoveling snow.

• Use the right equipment. Ergonomic snow shovels can make shoveling less taxing, reducing your risk for sprains and strains. Spacing hands on the tool grip can increase leverage, making shoveling easier and less likely to lead to injury.