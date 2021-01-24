Winter Storm Update: Area schools cancel Tuesday classes, tonight's council meeting has Zoom option

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area today could get more than 9 inches of snow, if not more, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday School closings
Some local schools have now canceled classes for Tuesday, including:
Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs Community Schools: Closed
Heartland Christian School: Closed
Iowa School for the Deaf: Closed
Lewis Central Schools: Closed
St. Albert Catholic Schools: Closed
Southwest Iowa
Red Oak Community Schools: Closed
Riverside Community Schools: Closed
Sidney Community Schools: Closed
Treynor Community Schools: Closed
Tri-Center Community Schools: Closed
Underwood Community Schools: Closed
Snow Emergency and Other Important City Information
Residents are reminded to please keep any fire hydrants on their property clear of snow.
Snow emergencies have been announced for the following cities and counties:
Council Bluffs
Carter Lake
Harlan
Logan
Pottawattamie County (In effect through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public county roadway during snow removal operations.)
Shenandoah
Council Bluffs Trash and Recycling Collection
Trash and recycling collection in Council Bluffs is canceled today and will resume Tuesday. Collection will be a day behind for the remainder of the week.
The city asked residents to be patient with waste haulers as they overcome difficult weather conditions. Placing trash and recycling on top of snowdrifts is unacceptable and may lead to uncollected waste. Clean a place free of snow and ice within 5 feet of the traveled roadway with a path wide enough to accommodate the collection.
For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 712-890-5454.
Mobile food pantry postponed to Friday
Food Bank for the Heartland’s mobile food pantry’s visit to the Boys and Girls Club at 815 N. 16th St. has been postponed from Tuesday to Friday, the food bank announced.
It will be on site from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Visitors can stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will load the food for them.
There will be 112 community packs, which are 28-pound boxes with nonperishable staples. Boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables and milk purchased with CARES Act funds will also be offered.
Other Monday closings and information
Bloom Senior Center, Glenwood: Closed
Cuddly Care, Council Bluffs: Closed
Goodwill, Council Bluffs: Closed
Kerri's Dance Studio: Closed
Hilltop Child Development Center, Council Bluffs: Closed
Jennie's House Child Development Center, Council Bluffs: Closed
Mills County Courthouse, Glenwood: Closed
Northwest Christian Church, Council Bluffs: Closed
Pottawattamie County Assessor's Office: Closing at 2 p.m. today
Security National Bank, all metro branches: Closed
Veridian Credit Union, all metro branches: Closed
VODEC, Council Bluffs: Closed
City Council offers Zoom option
The Council Bluffs City Council meeting tonight will have a Zoom option.
The meeting will be held in person at City Hall, but anyone can also join the Zoom meeting, the city said in a Facebook post. The council's study session is at 3:45 p.m., with the meeting at 7 p.m.
From the city, the Zoom meeting details (link works for both study session and meeting):
Meeting ID: 658 892 2517
888 475 4499 US Toll-free
877 853 5257 US Toll-free
The city noted people can also watch live at councilbluffs-ia.gov/122/City-Council.
We will continue to update this list as new announcements are available.