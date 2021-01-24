Winter Storm Update: Area schools cancel Tuesday classes

Tri-Center Community Schools: Closed

Underwood Community Schools: Closed

Woodbine Community Schools: Closed

Snow Emergency and Other Important City Information

Residents are reminded to please keep any fire hydrants on their property clear of snow.

Snow emergencies have been announced for the following cities and counties:

Council Bluffs

Carter Lake

Harlan

Logan

Pottawattamie County (In effect through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public county roadway during snow removal operations.)

Shenandoah

Council Bluffs Trash and Recycling Collection

Trash and recycling collection in Council Bluffs is canceled today and will resume Tuesday. Collection will be a day behind for the remainder of the week.