Winter Storm Update: Area schools cancel Tuesday classes

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area today could get more than 9 inches of snow, if not more, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday School closings
Some local schools have now canceled classes for Tuesday, including:
Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs Community Schools: Closed
Heartland Christian School: Closed
Iowa School for the Deaf: Closed
Lewis Central Schools: Closed
St. Albert Catholic Schools: Closed
Southwest Iowa
Atlantic Community Schools: Closed
Glenwood Community Schools: Closed
Missouri Valley Community Schools: Closed
Red Oak Community Schools: Closed
Riverside Community Schools: Closed
Shelby County Catholic School: Closed
Sidney Community Schools: Closed
St. Paul Lutheran Preschool: Closed
Treynor Community Schools: Closed
Tri-Center Community Schools: Closed
Underwood Community Schools: Closed
Woodbine Community Schools: Closed
Snow Emergency and Other Important City Information
Residents are reminded to please keep any fire hydrants on their property clear of snow.
Snow emergencies have been announced for the following cities and counties:
Council Bluffs
Carter Lake
Harlan
Logan
Pottawattamie County (In effect through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public county roadway during snow removal operations.)
Shenandoah
Council Bluffs Trash and Recycling Collection
Trash and recycling collection in Council Bluffs is canceled today and will resume Tuesday. Collection will be a day behind for the remainder of the week.
The city asked residents to be patient with waste haulers as they overcome difficult weather conditions. Placing trash and recycling on top of snowdrifts is unacceptable and may lead to uncollected waste. Clean a place free of snow and ice within 5 feet of the traveled roadway with a path wide enough to accommodate the collection.
For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 712-890-5454.
Mobile food pantry postponed to Friday
Food Bank for the Heartland’s mobile food pantry’s visit to the Boys and Girls Club at 815 N. 16th St. has been postponed from Tuesday to Friday, the food bank announced.
It will be on site from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Visitors can stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will load the food for them.
There will be 112 community packs, which are 28-pound boxes with nonperishable staples. Boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables and milk purchased with CARES Act funds will also be offered.
Other Tuesday closings and information
VODEC, Council Bluffs: Closed
We will continue to update this list as new announcements are available.