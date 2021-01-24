 Skip to main content
Winter Storm Update: Area schools cancel Tuesday classes
Winter Storm Update: Area schools cancel Tuesday classes

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area today could get more than 9 inches of snow, if not more, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday School closings

Some local schools have now canceled classes for Tuesday, including:

Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs Community Schools: Closed

Heartland Christian School: Closed

Iowa School for the Deaf: Closed

Lewis Central Schools: Closed

St. Albert Catholic Schools: Closed

Southwest Iowa

Atlantic Community Schools: Closed

Glenwood Community Schools: Closed

Missouri Valley Community Schools: Closed

Red Oak Community Schools: Closed

Riverside Community Schools: Closed

Shelby County Catholic School: Closed

Sidney Community Schools: Closed

St. Paul Lutheran Preschool: Closed

Treynor Community Schools: Closed

Tri-Center Community Schools: Closed

Underwood Community Schools: Closed

Woodbine Community Schools: Closed

Snow Emergency and Other Important City Information

Residents are reminded to please keep any fire hydrants on their property clear of snow.

Snow emergencies have been announced for the following cities and counties:

Council Bluffs

Carter Lake

Harlan

Logan

Pottawattamie County (In effect through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public county roadway during snow removal operations.)

Shenandoah

Council Bluffs Trash and Recycling Collection

Trash and recycling collection in Council Bluffs is canceled today and will resume Tuesday. Collection will be a day behind for the remainder of the week.

The city asked residents to be patient with waste haulers as they overcome difficult weather conditions. Placing trash and recycling on top of snowdrifts is unacceptable and may lead to uncollected waste. Clean a place free of snow and ice within 5 feet of the traveled roadway with a path wide enough to accommodate the collection.

For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 712-890-5454.

Mobile food pantry postponed to Friday

Food Bank for the Heartland’s mobile food pantry’s visit to the Boys and Girls Club at 815 N. 16th St. has been postponed from Tuesday to Friday, the food bank announced.

It will be on site from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Visitors can stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will load the food for them.

There will be 112 community packs, which are 28-pound boxes with nonperishable staples. Boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables and milk purchased with CARES Act funds will also be offered.

Other Tuesday closings and information

VODEC, Council Bluffs: Closed

We will continue to update this list as new announcements are available.

