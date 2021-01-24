Winter Storm Update: Area schools cancel Tuesday classes, tonight's council meeting has Zoom option

Snow emergencies have been announced for the following cities and counties:

Council Bluffs

Carter Lake

Harlan

Logan

Pottawattamie County (In effect through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public county roadway during snow removal operations.)

Shenandoah

Council Bluffs Trash and Recycling Collection

Trash and recycling collection in Council Bluffs is canceled today and will resume Tuesday. Collection will be a day behind for the remainder of the week.

The city asked residents to be patient with waste haulers as they overcome difficult weather conditions. Placing trash and recycling on top of snowdrifts is unacceptable and may lead to uncollected waste. Clean a place free of snow and ice within 5 feet of the traveled roadway with a path wide enough to accommodate the collection.

For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 712-890-5454.

Mobile food pantry postponed to Friday