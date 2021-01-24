 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter Storm Update: Area schools cancel Tuesday classes, tonight's council meeting has Zoom option
0 comments
breaking featured

Winter Storm Update: Area schools cancel Tuesday classes, tonight's council meeting has Zoom option

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area today could get more than 9 inches of snow, if not more, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday School closings

Some local schools have now canceled classes for Tuesday, including:

Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs Community Schools: Closed

Heartland Christian School: Closed

Iowa School for the Deaf: Closed

Lewis Central Schools: Closed

St. Albert Catholic Schools: Closed

Southwest Iowa

Red Oak Community Schools: Closed

Riverside Community Schools: Closed

Sidney Community Schools: Closed

Treynor Community Schools: Closed

Tri-Center Community Schools: Closed

Underwood Community Schools: Closed

Snow Emergency and Other Important City Information

Residents are reminded to please keep any fire hydrants on their property clear of snow.

Snow emergencies have been announced for the following cities and counties:

Council Bluffs

Carter Lake

Harlan

Logan

Pottawattamie County (In effect through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public county roadway during snow removal operations.)

Shenandoah

Council Bluffs Trash and Recycling Collection

Trash and recycling collection in Council Bluffs is canceled today and will resume Tuesday. Collection will be a day behind for the remainder of the week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The city asked residents to be patient with waste haulers as they overcome difficult weather conditions. Placing trash and recycling on top of snowdrifts is unacceptable and may lead to uncollected waste. Clean a place free of snow and ice within 5 feet of the traveled roadway with a path wide enough to accommodate the collection.

For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 712-890-5454.

Mobile food pantry postponed to Friday

Food Bank for the Heartland’s mobile food pantry’s visit to the Boys and Girls Club at 815 N. 16th St. has been postponed from Tuesday to Friday, the food bank announced.

It will be on site from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Visitors can stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will load the food for them.

There will be 112 community packs, which are 28-pound boxes with nonperishable staples. Boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables and milk purchased with CARES Act funds will also be offered.

Other Monday closings and information

Bloom Senior Center, Glenwood: Closed

Cuddly Care, Council Bluffs: Closed

Goodwill, Council Bluffs: Closed

Kerri's Dance Studio: Closed

Hilltop Child Development Center, Council Bluffs: Closed

Jennie's House Child Development Center, Council Bluffs: Closed

Mills County Courthouse, Glenwood: Closed

Northwest Christian Church, Council Bluffs: Closed

Pottawattamie County Assessor's Office: Closing at 2 p.m. today

Security National Bank, all metro branches: Closed

Veridian Credit Union, all metro branches: Closed

VODEC, Council Bluffs: Closed

City Council offers Zoom option

The Council Bluffs City Council meeting tonight will have a Zoom option.

The meeting will be held in person at City Hall, but anyone can also join the Zoom meeting, the city said in a Facebook post. The council's study session is at 3:45 p.m., with the meeting at 7 p.m.

From the city, the Zoom meeting details (link works for both study session and meeting):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6588922517

Meeting ID: 658 892 2517

888 475 4499 US Toll-free

877 853 5257 US Toll-free

The city noted people can also watch live at councilbluffs-ia.gov/122/City-Council.

We will continue to update this list as new announcements are available.

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert