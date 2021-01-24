Winter Storm Update: Schools announce closings due to weather

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area could get 6 to 8 inches of snow, if not more, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasting models were inching higher as the day went on Sunday, the weather service warned.
Due to the winter storm warning, some school districts in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa have canceled classes for Monday:
Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs Community Schools: Closed
Heartland Christian School: Closed
Lewis Central Community Schools: Closed
St. Albert Catholic Schools: Closed
Iowa School for the Deaf: Closed
Southwest Iowa Schools
AHSTW Community Schools: Closed
Atlantic Community Schools: Closed
Glenwood Community Schools: Closed
Riverside Community Schools: Closed
Sidney Community Schools: Closed
Treynor Community Schools: Closed
Tri-Center Schools: Closed
Underwood Community Schools: Closed