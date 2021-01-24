 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter Storm Update: Schools announce closings due to weather
0 comments
breaking featured

Winter Storm Update: Schools announce closings due to weather

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
School closings
Nonpareil graphic

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area could get 6 to 8 inches of snow, if not more, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasting models were inching higher as the day went on Sunday, the weather service warned.

Due to the winter storm warning, some school districts in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa have canceled classes for Monday:

Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs Community Schools: Closed

Heartland Christian School: Closed

Lewis Central Community Schools: Closed

St. Albert Catholic Schools: Closed

Iowa School for the Deaf: Closed

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Southwest Iowa Schools

AHSTW Community Schools: Closed

Atlantic Community Schools: Closed

Glenwood Community Schools: Closed

Riverside Community Schools: Closed

Sidney Community Schools: Closed

Treynor Community Schools: Closed

Tri-Center Schools: Closed

Underwood Community Schools: Closed

We will continue to update this list as new announcements are available.

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert