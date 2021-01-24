Winter Storm Update: Snow emergencies issued, trash delays, and schools announce closings

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area today could get more than 6 inches of snow, if not more, according to the National Weather Service.
Residents are reminded to please keep any fire hydrants on their property clear of snow.
The First Baptist Church food pantry is open until noon today.
Snow emergencies have been announced for the following cities:
Council Bluffs
Carter Lake
Harlan
Logan (beginning at noon today)
Shenandoah
Council Bluffs Trash and Recycling Collection
Trash and recycling collection in Council Bluffs is canceled today and will resume Tuesday. Collection will be a day behind for the remainder of the week.
The city asked residents to be patient with waste haulers as they overcome difficult weather conditions. Placing trash and recycling on top of snowdrifts is unacceptable and may lead to uncollected waste. Clean a place free of snow and ice within 5 feet of the traveled roadway with a path wide enough to accommodate the collection.
For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 712-890-5454.
Due to the winter storm warning, some school districts in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa have canceled classes for Monday:
Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs Community Schools: Closed
Heartland Christian School: Closed
Lewis Central Community Schools: Closed
St. Albert Catholic Schools: Closed
Iowa School for the Deaf: Closed
Iowa Western Community College: Closed
EQ School of Hair Design: Closed
Southwest Iowa Schools
AHSTW Community Schools: Closed
Atlantic Community Schools: Closed
Charter Oak-Ute Community Schools: Closed
Glenwood Community Schools: Closed
Griswold Community Schools: Closed
Logan-Magnolia Schools: Closed
Missouri Valley Community Schools: Closed
Riverside Community Schools: Closed
Shelby County Catholic School: Closed
Sidney Community Schools: Closed
St. Paul Lutheran Preschool (Treynor): Closed
Treynor Community Schools: Closed
Tri-Center Schools: Closed
Underwood Community Schools: Closed
West Harrison Community Schools: Closed
Woodbine Community Schools: Closed
Other closings and information:
Bloom Senior Center, Glenwood: Closed
Cuddly Care, Council Bluffs: Closed
Goodwill, Council Bluffs: Closed
Hilltop Child Development Center, Council Bluffs: Closed
Jennie's House Child Development Center, Council Bluffs: Closed
Mills County Courthouse, Glenwood: Closed
Northwest Christian Church, Council Bluffs: Closed
Security National Bank, all metro branches: Closed
VODEC, Council Bluffs: Closed
City Council offers Zoom option
The Council Bluffs City Council meeting tonight will have a Zoom option.
The meeting will be held in person at City Hall, but anyone can also join the Zoom meeting, the city said in a Facebook post. The council's study session is at 3:45 p.m., with the meeting at 7 p.m.
From the city, the Zoom meeting details (link works for both study session and meeting):
Meeting ID: 658 892 2517
888 475 4499 US Toll-free
877 853 5257 US Toll-free
The city noted people can also watch live at councilbluffs-ia.gov/122/City-Council.
We will continue to update this list as new announcements are available.