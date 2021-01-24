 Skip to main content
Winter Storm Update: Snow emergencies issued, trash delays, and schools announce closings
Winter Storm Update: Snow emergencies issued, trash delays, and schools announce closings

  • Updated
The Council Bluffs-Omaha area today could get more than 6 inches of snow, if not more, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are reminded to please keep any fire hydrants on their property clear of snow.

The First Baptist Church food pantry is open until noon today.

Snow emergencies have been announced for the following cities:

Council Bluffs

Carter Lake

Harlan

Logan (beginning at noon today)

Shenandoah

Council Bluffs Trash and Recycling Collection

Trash and recycling collection in Council Bluffs is canceled today and will resume Tuesday. Collection will be a day behind for the remainder of the week.

The city asked residents to be patient with waste haulers as they overcome difficult weather conditions. Placing trash and recycling on top of snowdrifts is unacceptable and may lead to uncollected waste. Clean a place free of snow and ice within 5 feet of the traveled roadway with a path wide enough to accommodate the collection.

For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 712-890-5454.

Due to the winter storm warning, some school districts in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa have canceled classes for Monday:

Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs Community Schools: Closed

Heartland Christian School: Closed

Lewis Central Community Schools: Closed

St. Albert Catholic Schools: Closed

Iowa School for the Deaf: Closed

Iowa Western Community College: Closed

EQ School of Hair Design: Closed

Southwest Iowa Schools

AHSTW Community Schools: Closed

Atlantic Community Schools: Closed

Charter Oak-Ute Community Schools: Closed

Glenwood Community Schools: Closed

Griswold Community Schools: Closed

Logan-Magnolia Schools: Closed

Missouri Valley Community Schools: Closed

Riverside Community Schools: Closed

Shelby County Catholic School: Closed

Sidney Community Schools: Closed

St. Paul Lutheran Preschool (Treynor): Closed

Treynor Community Schools: Closed

Tri-Center Schools: Closed

Underwood Community Schools: Closed

West Harrison Community Schools: Closed

Woodbine Community Schools: Closed

Other closings and information:

Bloom Senior Center, Glenwood: Closed

Cuddly Care, Council Bluffs: Closed

Goodwill, Council Bluffs: Closed

Hilltop Child Development Center, Council Bluffs: Closed

Jennie's House Child Development Center, Council Bluffs: Closed

Mills County Courthouse, Glenwood: Closed

Northwest Christian Church, Council Bluffs: Closed

Security National Bank, all metro branches: Closed

VODEC, Council Bluffs: Closed

City Council offers Zoom option

The Council Bluffs City Council meeting tonight will have a Zoom option.

The meeting will be held in person at City Hall, but anyone can also join the Zoom meeting, the city said in a Facebook post. The council's study session is at 3:45 p.m., with the meeting at 7 p.m.

From the city, the Zoom meeting details (link works for both study session and meeting):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6588922517

Meeting ID: 658 892 2517

888 475 4499 US Toll-free

877 853 5257 US Toll-free

The city noted people can also watch live at councilbluffs-ia.gov/122/City-Council.

We will continue to update this list as new announcements are available.

