Winter Storm Update: Snow emergencies issued, trash delays, and schools announce closings

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area today could get more than 6 inches of snow, if not more, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are reminded to please keep any fire hydrants on their property clear of snow.

The First Baptist Church food pantry is open until noon today.

Snow emergencies have been announced for the following cities:

Council Bluffs

Carter Lake

Harlan

Logan (beginning at noon today)

Shenandoah

Council Bluffs Trash and Recycling Collection

Trash and recycling collection in Council Bluffs is canceled today and will resume Tuesday. Collection will be a day behind for the remainder of the week.

The city asked residents to be patient with waste haulers as they overcome difficult weather conditions. Placing trash and recycling on top of snowdrifts is unacceptable and may lead to uncollected waste. Clean a place free of snow and ice within 5 feet of the traveled roadway with a path wide enough to accommodate the collection.