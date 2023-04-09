As it nears its 50th year at its current location along Highway 6, Westfair Fairgrounds and Amphitheater is also nearing a “tipping point” that could find the facility unusable.

To avoid that fate, Westfair would need infrastructure upgrades, according to the nonprofit organization that manages the property.

“We’re starting to need to do some improvements out there,” Westfair Association board member Dan Miller said at Tuesday’s Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meeting. “We’re putting bids together to try and redo some infrastructure.”

Over the previous decade, the fairground has experienced a number of issues related to its water supply and electrical system, which require continuous repairs.

“It’s like putting a Band-Aid on a big gash when it needs stitches,” Miller said. “All the piping underground is galvanized, I believe, and then every time we fix it, about a year later we gotta move back up another 15 foot to fix the next spot; electrical, we’re running out of power out there.”

Another problem has been a drop in water pressure in the pipes that supply the well water to the fairground. Miller suggested building a new non-potable water system with pressure tanks that would push the water throughout the entire facility.

“What we’d like to do is vacate the current water lines that are there and start over,” Miller said of the 50-year-old underground piping. “It’s not going to be sufficient for the future.”

Miller said that they are also looking at installing three-phase electric power, which would be more energy efficient and allow the fairground to expand in the future.

Miller said that the Westfair Association wasn’t asking the county for funds to help pay for the needed infrastructure. The association wanted to keep the supervisors in the loop, although Miller didn’t rule out a request for funds at some point.

“In the future, for this project, if we can keep it in the minds of the supervisors and just kind of go from there, if there were extra funding,” Miller said.

Miller said that they are working on starting a crowdfunding effort to help pay for the repairs, and also looking into grants to apply for.

“We need to do something now, otherwise we might as well just board the place up, because we won’t be able to use it in the future,” Miller said.

The Westfair Association is a nonprofit that relies on hosting concerts and other events to generate revenue to be able to put on the county fair without asking the county for any funding.

“You probably are aware, Pottawattamie County is only one of four counties that does not provide any funding for their local county fairs,” Westfair Association treasurer Rick Killion said.

“We’re proud of that, because we’ve got an active board that works and does all these other events to be our fundraising function so we can, again, host the county fair,” Killion added.

Supervisor Tim Wichman asked Killion if there was a particular reason why the county hadn’t provided any funding for the county fair.

“We’ve never requested it,” Killion said. “Because we’ve been self-sufficient in generating revenue on our own, so we don’t need to be a burden on the taxpayers.

“But,” Killion added, “we may be coming to you with this capital project to repurpose our electrical and our plumbing.”