The law firm of Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. received notice that two partners were selected for the following honors:

Lonny L. Kolln II was selected to the 2023 Great Plains Super Lawyers list. Paul S. Wilson was selected to the 2023 Great Plains Rising Stars list. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in Iowa are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive these honors.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The founding members, Philip J. Willson (1923-2014) and Frank W. Pechacek, Jr. have over 100 years of combined practice of law. Together they mentored and created a group of attorneys and staff to meet the continuing needs of their clients. The firm has expanded and today has satellite offices in Treynor, Oakland, Carroll, Harlan, Clarinda and Onawa, Iowa. The firm focuses primarily in all aspects of civil trial and appellate litigation in both the state and federal courts, employment law, corporate and business planning, tax law, real estate, estate planning and probate law.